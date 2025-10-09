Headline News

Mono voters will mark municipal election ballots online in 2026

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year.

Residents will be able to use online voting in the October 2026 political contest.

Mono council authorized alternative voting methods last fall for municipal and school board elections. Those alternate methods included telephone and internet voting.

Council also directed staff to ink an agreement with Intelivote Systems Inc. to provide services for both Internet and telephone voting.

Intelivote was utilized by the town for the 2018 and 2022 municipal elections.

Mono is among seven of eight Dufferin County municipalities to sign on with Intelivote Systems for next year’s election.

While each municipality is entering into separate contracts, Intelivote has provided pricing based on the combined total number of electors in seven of the county’s eight municipalities. The cost is broken down into two elements: e-vote services per elector and voter letter and postage.

The cost of preparing and delivering the voter letter has increased from the 2022 election. The e-vote, however, has gone down.

The increase in preparing and mailing the voter letter is indicative of postal rates having gone up. It cost $0.92 to send a letter in 2022. Today, that same letter costs $1.24.

The fees will be based on the number of eligible electors on Oct. 26, 2026.

There were 7,472 eligible electors during the 2022 election. Staff does not anticipate a significant change in the number of eligible electors for the 2026 election. Based on 7,472 eligible electors, the fees for Intelivote’s services are estimated at $22,416 plus HST.

Councillor Melinda Davie said the ease with which online voting will enable eligible residents to mark a ballot should draw more people to the process. There should be little reason for the last election’s low 25 per cent voter turnout to occur again.

“Seven municipalities have embraced it now,” Davie said of Mono’s county counterparts. “Last time, we were almost the only ones, I think. With a two-week window to vote, when the voting comes around there’s really no excuse. I would like to see more than 25 per cent of people vote when the vote comes around on Oct. 29, 2026.”

Fred Simpson said there would be a voting period greater than a single day.

“The last couple of times, it was 10 days (to cast a ballot),” Simpson said. “The window hasn’t yet been set, but it will be similar.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...

Mono voters will mark municipal election ballots online in 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. ...

Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive brings community together to combat food insecurity

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the ...

Ground breaks on road to Orangeville housing development, bringing Hansen Blvd. one-step closer to completion

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing ...

Explore, learn, and connect: Bruce Trail Day coming to Riverside Woods Nature Reserve

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

County of Dufferin to donate decommissioned ambulance to West Africa

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...