Mono to poll public about discharging firearms

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono council is gearing up to take to the public a proposed bylaw that regulates the discharge of firearms.

Fred Simpson, council’s clerk, recently suggested that the proposed Discharge of Firearms Bylaw be a topic for public feedback during a town hall meeting in the spring.

In a report to council, Halucha said the draft regulations will not replace provincial or federal laws. But it will maximize wellbeing and address safety concerns predominantly in settlement areas and smaller rural lots.

“The bylaw is a balanced and thoughtful instrument that respects the rights of firearm owners while prioritizing the safety, wellbeing, and security of our broader community, all the while reflecting a commitment to a framework tailored to the unique dynamics of our municipality,” he said in his report.

Municipal bylaw enforcement officers received three formal complaints in the past two years regarding the discharge of firearms. Two were from suburban residents regarding gunshots at an adjacent rural property. One was from a rural resident about hunting.

Enforcement officials typically field about four inquiries each year that do not lead to the submission of a formal complaint. They typically involve rural property owners and are a mix of noise or hunting complaints. Public safety concerns are directed to the OPP and hunting concerns are the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Municipal staff recommended that the proposed bylaw benefit from sufficient public engagement. He said the topic should be included in the Council Highlights section of the town’s website and on social media channels with details about how residents can comment.

Residents should be offered an online survey to solicit feedback and a notice be mailed to local households. Of course, publication in newspapers is paramount.

“Due to the interest expressed by stakeholders, staff recommends a comprehensive public engagement,” Simpson said.

Mayor John Creelman: “We’re giving this the highest priority in terms of getting public input back.”

Mono is a mix of suburban and rural properties with numerous smaller rural lots. Many of these relatively small rural properties are not designated in the town’s Official Plan as settlement areas nor are they zoned residential. Many municipalities establish such properties as “regulated” within their firearms bylaws, according to Simpson.

“However, as also noted, this requires extensive mapping be included in the bylaws,” he said. “Instead of establishing regulated areas, staff proposes including more restrictive conditions on all rural properties.”

Councillor Elaine Capes said the proposed bylaw is comprehensive and his report to council very well articulates the regulation’s intent.

“I look forward to the engagement process because we will have a very good, rich conversation about this and implement a bylaw that suits our community,” she said.

The proposed bylaw excludes normal farm practices and the protection of livestock. It excludes a bona fide gun club or firing range, blank ammunition used during ceremonial and theatrical events, and the use of paintball and low-velocity air guns as defined by legislation.

