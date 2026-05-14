Letters to the Editor

Mono residents take their concerns to question period

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Ford’s increasingly anti-democratic legislation, reduction of transparency, restricting Freedom of Information requests, and removal of environmental protection for our land, water and animals, plans to privatize municipal water, the ever-increasing provincial debt due to Ford’s flagrant waste of taxpayers’ dollars, and so much more, was just too much to sit idly by.

Last Thursday, four of us, Franca De Angelis and LeeAnn McKenna of Mono, Cathy Scott of Kitchener, and I went to protest at Queen’s Park during Question Period. We travelled two hours to Queen’s Park and sat quietly observing the proceedings. About 15 minutes before the end of the session, during a question from the opposition about the Craft Kingsmen scandal, we stood up wearing T-shirts that spelled out “Stop Doug’s Gravy Train.” We stood for a while before being escorted out of the public gallery, to the applause and cheers of opposition members.

We were detained for 40 minutes while a no trespass order was served, and each was fined $65. We all agree that the opportunity to take our opposition to Ford to the Ontario Legislature was worth every cent of the fine.

We aren’t alone in voicing our opposition to Ford. On Tuesday of last week, there was another demonstration in the public gallery during question period, and last month the Fight Ford rallies across the province attracted 5,000 people; more are expected to turn out to this month’s Fight Ford rallies.  

Complaining doesn’t change anything, but if enough of us take a stand to say we aren’t going to allow our province to be destroyed, it just might stop Doug’s gravy train.

Sincerely,

Sharon Sommerville

Mono, Ontario


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