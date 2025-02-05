Mono resident questions need for firearm bylaw at council

By JAMES MATTHEWS

How many is too many bylaws, too much restriction of life’s unfettered enjoyment?

Especially when there are already provincial and federal legislation and regulations that govern something with which a municipality may have proposed a bylaw.

One of the items Mono council has listed among its unfinished business is a firearms bylaw report. It’s been on council’s radar since October 2023.

Mono resident Jason Kipps said when council met on Jan. 28 that there are already laws on the books that dictate how firearms are to be used in Mono, in Ontario, and indeed in Canada.

While he can appreciate efforts to raise awareness about the safe use of firearms, enacting a bylaw about firearms may not be necessary to simply raise awareness of their safe and responsible use.

“We don’t pass bylaws, for example, if we wanted to bring more awareness to speeding,” he said. “We don’t pass a bylaw around speeding. We already have legislation on the books that governs speeding.”

The perceived need for more rules to restrict how properties are used is concerning, he said.

Kipps said he’s been a Mono resident for about 15 years and many of today’s bylaws were not needed back then.

“This isn’t actually a question that I’m hearing,” Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said. “It’s a political statement you’re making. It’s very nice, but the period right now is for questions.”

“Well, my question is what other bylaws then are in the works for being considered in the future?” Kipps said.

Regarding the proposed bylaw to regulate short-term rentals in the municipality, Kipps asked if there has been consideration given to longer tenant rights that would kick in after a property is rented for more than 10 days.

“There are certain situations in place provincially that should be considered,” he said.

Kipps said his mother rented a property and tenancy rights kicked in after 10 days.

“And that person never paid any rent and she (his mother) almost lost her home,” he said. “It took a year and half to get that tenant out.”

“Jason,” Nix said.

“I said to you, I said I wasn’t sure if this was a question or a comment,” Kipps said. “You told me to come up and speak, so here I am.”

“To find out if you had a question,” Nix said.

“Yup,” Kipps said.

“Now I’ve heard one question,” Nix said. “Can we answer that? And then we’ll deal with all your other comments some other time.”

Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk, outlined a litany of possible and proposed bylaws in the works for council.

“I think the answer, Jason, is you’re quite right,” Nix said. “We have so many bylaws in the works that our clerk is working overtime. I can’t answer your broader philosophical question about why we need all these bylaws.”

Nix said there are pressures from residents who all want certain things. The only way council can get those things accomplished is to pass bylaws, he said.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said council doesn’t enjoy bringing bylaws. It creates a lot of work for town staff and council.

“I think the answer is the reason for doing them (bylaws) is because we see a need,” Manktelow said. “And the need may be because it’s something new like people have an interest in having chickens in their backyard.”

The town needs to manage that to best accommodate residents who want a backyard chicken coop and those who are against them.

“All the bylaws that we’re doing, I think, we feel there’s a genuine need for them,” Manktelow said.

“Yes, we do have a lot of bylaws, but it’s the way govern,” Nix said.

