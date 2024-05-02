General News

Mono Pickleball Club donates to Orangeville Food Bank amid growing demand for food

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

After a member of the Mono Pickleball Club saw that the Orangeville Food Bank was holding a Spring Food Drive to help with a sharp rise in demand, they took it to the club to see how they could help.

The club decided to hold their own food drive last week, which raised 300 lbs of food and $200 in just 48 hours. 

The donation was made at the new Pickleball Courts in Mono College Park in the Cardinal Woods subdivision in Mono on Friday, April 19.

The Pickleball Club began in 2022 with 44 members and now boasts some 200 avid members. 

The club raised some of the funds for the new facilities at Mono College Park with the Town of Mono supplying the remainder. 

The new courts will be opened on May 1. There are six dedicated courts which will host friendly play, competitions for men and ladies as well as clinics and instruction. 

The Club is a community-based non-profit organization.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks off at Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with intellectual ...

Scheduled check-in phone calls for older adults now available in several languages

By Sam Odrowski A program aimed at supporting adults 55 and older in Dufferin–Caledon just became more accessible.  The Telecheck program, which provides older adults with scheduled ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director, following announcement of Norah Kennedy’s retirement

By Paula Brown  Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced in a press release on April 26, that ...

Ten Rock Capital Mortgage clients share $25,000 after winning cash prize draw

By Joshua Drakes Rock Capital Mortgage, in collaboration with MCAN Financial, distributed funds to clients during their annual cash prize draw event held recently. Clients ...

Orangeville Wolves special needs hockey team competes in Boston tournament

Team helps players build confidence and skills out on the ice By Sam Odrowski While it can be difficult to find a sports program that accommodates individuals with special ...

Celebrate Opening Day of Orangeville Farmers Market on May 4 with family-friendly fun

By Sam Odrowski Enjoy fresh air, fresh food, and free family fun this Saturday when the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opens for its 33rd outdoor season. ...

Delayed development in Veteran’s Way area vexes residents’ group

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A development in the Hansen Boulevard–Veteran’s Way area has been going on much longer than expected.  Some residents ...

Orangeville council weighs Broadway housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council is trying to balance the town’s need for housing and its desire to protect a tree ...