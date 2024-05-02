Mono Pickleball Club donates to Orangeville Food Bank amid growing demand for food

May 2, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

After a member of the Mono Pickleball Club saw that the Orangeville Food Bank was holding a Spring Food Drive to help with a sharp rise in demand, they took it to the club to see how they could help.

The club decided to hold their own food drive last week, which raised 300 lbs of food and $200 in just 48 hours.

The donation was made at the new Pickleball Courts in Mono College Park in the Cardinal Woods subdivision in Mono on Friday, April 19.

The Pickleball Club began in 2022 with 44 members and now boasts some 200 avid members.

The club raised some of the funds for the new facilities at Mono College Park with the Town of Mono supplying the remainder.

The new courts will be opened on May 1. There are six dedicated courts which will host friendly play, competitions for men and ladies as well as clinics and instruction.

The Club is a community-based non-profit organization.

