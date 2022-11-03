Mono offers early dip into Christmas with craft fair

November 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The 3Rs Christmas Bazaar in Mono is returning after a brief pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second edition of the bazaar that started as a reduce, reuse, recycle event. Hence the 3Rs of the name. But it’s been reborn as simply Rejoice, Rejoice, Rejoice, said Kim Heaton, Mono’s director of recreation.

“I just didn’t change the name of it,” she said.

The bazaar will take place Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Monora Park Pavilion. Heaton said the venue will be decked out in yuletide decorations. It’s free to enter and light refreshments will be available.

The garage sale aspect of the first outing didn’t go over so well. So organizers decided to focus on crafters and providing a venue for them to sell their creations.

“The garage sale type items didn’t really fly,” Heaton said. “It was 100 per cent more of the crafters.”

Besides, the town held a garage sale type of event in April to mark Earth Day and promote that aspect of recycling.

“We’re really excited,” Heaton said. “We very quickly sold out the whole pavilion.”

Upper and ground level spaces will be filled with the wares of about 34 crafters.

“We’re starting Christmas early,” she said. “The response to the first one was great. I was quite happy with the way it turned out.

“This year, I’m absolutely overwhelmed with the way it’s turning out. We have great response from the crafters, now we need to get the people out.”

