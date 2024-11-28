Mono fixes Blind Line bridge outside next year’s budget

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono Public Works has found a way to have a bridge repaired while scratching out a line item that would have been considered for next year’s budget.

A car mishap on Bridge 21 on Blind Line about 170 metres south of Dufferin Road 10 damaged parts of the bridge’s steel Thrie Beam barrier system earlier this year.

The Thrie Beam barrier system is mounted to the bridge’s concrete fascia with a specialized anchor system to withstand traffic impacts.

As a result of the impact, the concrete surrounding these anchors was also compromised.

Municipal staff reached out to contractors and asked that they provide a price to do the repairs and address the connecting deficient guide rail systems.

The hope was that contractors would have some capacity prior to the winter season, according to a report to Mono council for its Nov. 26 meeting.

With there being the potential of not receiving reasonable bids from reputable contractors, Public Works also included the work in its 2025 capital budget.

Staff recommended that the bridge work be awarded to W.G. Kelly Construction. They offered to do the job for $61,997.45. Staff also suggested the work be funded by the 2024 roadside safety and guide rail capital budget.

The pricing only includes the repair and modification of the existing barrier and guide rail systems. The $160,000 that was included in the 2025 budget was for concrete repairs, all-new Thrie Beam components and approach, and signage at the guide rail end.

Although the pricing received in the request for quotes is a cost-effective and reasonable outcome, it is not considered a long-term solution. However, due to the current budget challenges that council and staff are facing, this approach would remove $160,000 from the 2025 capital budget.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director, said he’s pretty happy at the prices proposed by contractors. There are likely some openings with contractors at this time of the year when they may usually be winding down jobs from the summer construction season.

Of the slate of companies that answered a request for proposals for the work, Doner said he’s worked with all of them, he’s familiar with them, especially the lowest bidder W.G. Kelly Construction.

“And you found this money in the 2024 budget,” said Deputy Mayor Fred Nix. “I went back and did a quick look. We have that money in the 2024 budget?”

Doner said he and Les Halucha, the town’s treasurer, tapped the about $30,000 fund in municipal accounts reserved for roadside safety and guide rails each year.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had too many impact damages throughout 2024,” he said. “So that money is being allocated to Bridge 21.”

“So we just cut $160,000 out of the proposed 2025 budget,” Nix said. “That’s a good start.”

“And it’s not even 9:16 in the morning,” said Mayor John Creelman. “We’re doing well.”

“In that this was caused by a vehicular impact, how much do we get from the insurance company of the offending parties?” Councillor Elaine Capes said.

Doner said staff aren’t aware of when the accident happened and there isn’t a police report about it.

“I’m thinking it was most likely agricultural (vehicle),” Doner said. “I don’t know. I can only speculate at this time.”

If the town were to reach out to its insurance provider, the municipal insurance costs would skyrocket, he said.

“I think this is the best-case scenario for this one,” he said. “And it’s going to improve the roadside safety and maintain the level of service the town provides.”

