Mono council urges hunters to follow provincial rules

October 23, 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

With hunting season underway, some people have wondered about the status of Mono’s firearms discharge bylaw.

Town council discussed survey results during a meeting in September, when the second reading of the bylaw to regulate the discharge of firearms within municipal boundaries was deferred to a future meeting.

Mono resident Chris Elwood asked council during the Oct. 14 meeting’s Question Period about the bylaw’s status, given safety concerns with the opening of hunting season in the province.

The survey generated feedback from 753 respondents. Of those, 383 were Mono residents while 309 were non-residents. Sixty-one responses were tossed because they were either duplicates or ineligible.

Fifty-two per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed that the bylaw prioritizes safety, well-being, and security of the individual and broader community.

Fifty-eight per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed that the bylaw respects the rights of firearm and bow owners.

Fifty-five per cent of residents who expressed an opinion by way of the survey were opposed to any form of municipal regulation.

Fifty-three per cent indicated that the discharge of firearms or bows should be allowed in hamlets and settlement areas.

Thirty-six per cent felt there should be no minimum lot size, and the proposed bylaw suggests a minimum lot size of two hectares.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said the draft bylaw was sent back to municipal staff for possible revisions, and there was talk about possibly hosting another public meeting on the subject.

Councillor Melinda Davie said there was a consensus among council that there were questions that needed answers.

“So I would think the answer to Mr. Elwood’s question would be follow the provincial laws regarding hunting,” she said. “We’re not changing anything in our bylaw with respect to the hunting regulations.”

“And we don’t have the authority to regulate or control hunting,” Mayor John Creelman said.

