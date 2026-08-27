Mono council supports effort for private sports facility

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A multi-sport indoor community centre facility has been proposed for Mono and the surrounding region at the town’s north end.

Councillor Elaine Capes brought the proposal to Mono council when it met on Aug. 25.

The need for a feasibility study to look into the possibility of a recreation complex was added to council’s unfinished business list in November 2024.

Since then, Mono residents Richard Edwards and Christa-Gayle Clark-Edwards pushed the idea further and have approached council with an offer to build such a facility on their land with its entrance off Highway 89.

They initially planned to build a private residence on the property. That was until they recognized the need for accessible, year-round recreational infrastructure.

“This project is not only for Mono but for surrounding communities as well,” according to Clark-Edwards.

All they ask so far is that council provide a letter of support for their proposal. The letter, they say, would be valuable in discussions with potential lenders, funding partners, and grant programs.

“We can support two Mono citizens with a grand vision and heartfelt passion to make this a reality,” Capes wrote in a report to council.

“We would no longer need to complete the feasibility study and will not incur the expense associated with this due to the generosity and wonderful vision of the property owners to bring this to Mono and the surrounding area.”

Mono lacks a modern all-season multi-sport facility, and it has a growing population. According to promotional material, the proposed facility would include a swimming pool, basketball courts, and an indoor track on the ground floor. Community spaces will also be located on that first level. An indoor soccer field will be housed on the building’s second level.

Depending on its design and scope, the facility is expected to cost between $15 million and $22 million and take two to two and a half years to complete.

“There are planning things that need to be worked out,” Capes said.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said he likes the idea.

But…

“When this complex is built, it’s privately owned,” he said. “It’s not a public facility. They will be charging fees for entrance. Will they be a profit or non-profit organization?”

Coun. Melinda Davie said a community centre that’s privately owned is “not a community centre.”

Capes said it will be an “owner built and operated facility.”

It will be a multi-sport recreation and community centre, she said.

“There will be all kinds of opportunities,” Capes said. “We just don’t have the details for that yet.”

The proponents are not asking for public money, she said.

“I really think that this would be a large mistake for Mono to get in bed with another private entity,” Davie said. “Whether it turns out to be non-profit or not, it is a business.”

She expressed concern the owners may approach the municipality for help with amenities later.

Davie said she has reservations about “mixing municipal with private corporation.”

“We are not mixing anything,” Capes said. “We are giving them a letter of support that says we support this concept so that they can go and get funding. It’s not that we are giving them funding.

“But we’re not closing the door because at some point in the future we may want to sign along with them for those grants again so that it can be built for the community to use.”

Mayor John Creelman asked how council can reconcile its support for the private ACTS or Athlete Institute business while denying similar support to the proposed facility.

Capes said they’re very different ventures because the Athlete Institute doesn’t have a pool and it is located at the town’s south end. She likened the proposed recreation centre to a YMCA that is a fee-for-service operation.

“If we can get the Y to come and build here, great,” she said. “But we can’t because they’re not building infrastructure right now.”

Davie said somebody who wants to open a car dealership doesn’t approach town council first and ask for something in writing to help with the process.

“I’m getting the impression that you have been very passionate about this and that you might not be as objective about this as I would like a councillor to be in your position,” Davie said.

The motion to council to support the proponents was amended to remove the word “community” and refer to it as a sports centre instead.

The motion passed, and council will provide a letter of support.

“Thank you very much,” Capes said. “There are a lot of people out there who are going to be very happy, and I know a lot of them.”

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