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Mono council debates election signage rules

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Municipal election campaigns are best done by pressing the flesh rather than the hoopla associated with signage.

If that’s the case in a smaller centre like Mono, then perhaps there’s no need for regulations around election signs.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said when council met March 24 that there’s long been an unspoken resolve not to use election campaign signs in Mono. It’s been an “understanding” in the town, he said.

“The reason for that, I don’t think is anywhere articulated clearly, but it’s my understanding that people dislike the mess that could be made by having election signs,” he said.

Municipal elections are far different than larger provincial campaigns. At the municipal level, candidates deal with fewer potential voters than at the provincial or federal levels.

“In our type of election, it’s not appropriate to think that these signs are going to make a difference,” Manktelow said. “What makes a difference is you meeting people.”

Shaking hands and discussing residents’ concerns in person goes further.

Clots of strategically placed signs tend to mess up the landscape, he said. And he doubts campaign signage has a heavy hand in stoking name recognition or encouraging voter participation.

“The value of them has been overstated and the problem of them has been understated,” Manktelow said.

The final day for candidates to ink their names on the Oct. 26 municipal election ballot is Aug. 21, the final day for nominations. And that’s the day when candidates are permitted to erect campaign signs.

Campaign signage can have a measurable, positive effect on voter mobilization and overall turnout. Beyond mere name recognition, signage serves as a vehicle for voter expression and participation.

In the last two municipal elections, Mono has seen an increase in candidates who wish to use election signs in their campaigns. However, this growth has highlighted a gap in municipal governance.

A campaign sign bylaw, which was broached during Mono council’s March 10 meeting, will give the town the ability to set some rules and regulations for election signs.

There are several standards to ensure consistency and maintain community aesthetics that candidates must adhere to for campaign materials.

Signs cannot be displayed before nomination day, and they must be removed within three days after the voting period.

To decrease traffic hazards to motorists and pedestrians, signs must not obstruct traffic signals, sight triangles, or pedestrian pathways. All signage must adhere to established standards regarding size, height, and illumination.

A sign deposit is collected by the municipality from election candidates. Any signs that remain after three days after voting day may be removed by town staff, and the cost will be deducted from the candidate’s deposit.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said he had two “quibbles” with the sign bylaw. The draft indicated that the town has to regulate signage and campaign advertisements.

“And that’s where I stop reading,” Nix said.

The municipality can dictate where and when election signs are erected. But Nix said regulating election campaign advertising is a step too far.

“That really is almost an infringement on free speech,” he said.

Simpson said municipal election legislation references third-party campaign advertising. And that’s in line with the town’s proposed bylaw. If third parties are posting signs, they will also have to abide by the bylaw, he said.

“That’s absolutely essential,” Creelman said.

Simpson said an advertisement published in The Orangeville Citizen isn’t a sign.

Nix maintained that, despite a so-called understanding to refrain from signage, there still needs to be some regulation on the books for future elections.

Simpson agreed.

“I would recommend that council at least put some guardrails on their use,” he said of campaign sign use.

Simpson said there’s a provision in an existing sign bylaw that requires signs to be removed two days following the election. The proposed election sign bylaw asks for three days.

Nix said he supported a new bylaw, but the move lacked a seconder in support for a vote on the issue.

“It will be up to a future council to revisit the issue if they wish,” Creelman said.


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