Headline News

Mono again calls on province to address road safety concerns

January 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mono Mayor John Creelman has some ideas on how the province could raise awareness about road safety.

He even has a suggestion on where the provincial government can get the coin to cover his ideas.

Mono council called on Queen’s Park and other Ontario municipalities to recognize a road safety emergency on the province’s highways, roadways, and town thoroughfares.

“Road safety is of continuing and increasing concern to Ontarians,” Creelman said. “The number of traffic collisions, injuries, and even fatalities are at unacceptable levels.”

As such, Creelman called on the government to launch a provincewide road safety educational program. That initiative could be paid for by some of the money used to advertise Ontario Gaming and Lottery Corporation’s offerings.

Highway Transportation Act fines and penalties should be increased to better deter reckless driving above the speed limit.

He said municipalities should be allowed to deploy automated speed enforcement (ASE) in 80-kilometres per hour zones or less without having to declare them Community Safety Zones.

A working group with municipalities should be established to identify and recommend the elimination of regulatory red tape associated with the use of ASE and administrative penalties.

Steps should be taken to make sure Provincial Offences Act (POA) fines and penalties do not lose their deterrent effect over time. Fines for speeding have not increased for more than 30 years. And 60 per cent of fines for highway infractions remain at $85.

The means of collecting outstanding POA fines and victim surcharge money needs to be improved. It has been estimated that more than $1 billion is left uncollected from as far back as 2011.

Creelman said the estimate is taken from a white paper report by the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards. The association suggested a number of ways outstanding fines could be collected, including working with the federal government to garnish an individual’s tax refund.

“This may sound to be sort of punitive and arbitrary, but it’s already being done in at least two Canadian provinces,” he said. “So we’re completely behind the eight ball, relying exclusively on collection agencies.”

A collection agency takes 20 per cent of the sum if they’re successful at all.

Creelman said his motion is an amalgamation of many highway safety concerns that have been expressed over the years.

“The idea here is to try and get municipalities to join in on this,” Creelman said.

He anticipated that, when the idea of an educational program is brought to the provincial government, somebody at Queen’s Park will inevitably question where the money will be from.

“Well, you’re spending untold millions of dollars advertising games of chance and lotteries, why not take some of those monies and put it into a road safety campaign?” he said.

Creelman said he intends to file a Freedom of Information Act request to find out how much is spent on OLG advertising.

“The statistics, I think, speak for themselves,” he said about the need to focus on road safety.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Canicross event held at Island Lake, providing exercise to both canines and owners

By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross event ...

New owners take over Orangeville’s Village Refillery

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It’s funny how life sometimes takes a circuitous route. Bruna Zarlenga, the founder of Village Refillery in Orangeville, ...

Mono residents face 6 per cent tax increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono town council achieved the targeted six per cent tax levy increase limit for this year’s municipal budget. ...

Mono again calls on province to address road safety concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono Mayor John Creelman has some ideas on how the province could raise awareness about road safety. He ...

Police investigating case of illegal dumping at Orangeville Legion

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Legion is the latest victim of illegal dumping in the region. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 released video footage from ...

Two public meetings scheduled for proposed boundary review of Primrose Elementary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) will host two additional public delegation meetings regarding a proposed boundary ...

Orangeville Food Bank partners with Grand Valley under ‘Dufferin Food Share’

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is joining forces with the Grand Valley Food Bank to create the “Dufferin Food Share.” The Orangeville Food ...