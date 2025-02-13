Michael Dehn nominated as Ontario Liberal Candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

February 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

With a provincial election looming later this month, the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) has selected its candidate for Dufferin–Caledon.

It was announced by the OLP on Feb. 3 that Erin Mayor Michael Dehn was nominated as the provincial candidate for Dufferin–Caledon.

OLP’s press release on the announcement stated that Dufferin-Caledon faces an unprecedented road safety crisis, with fatal collisions in Caledon increasing by 114 per cent in 2023, while Ontario recorded its deadliest year in 15 years with 411 highway fatalities.

This safety crisis requires urgent infrastructure improvements in Dufferin-Caledon, according to the OLP.

“These aren’t just statistics – they’re problems we can solve,” said Dehn, who has a 30-year career as a geologist and business executive. “Our communities need immediate action on road safety, healthcare access, as well as investments in infrastructure. As your MPP, I will ensure that I will advocate for the residents of Dufferin-Caledon and investment in our local communities.”

Dehn is also committed to tackling infrastructure and food supply chain challenges.

“He will push for health and safety prioritized through immediate action on road safety, emergency healthcare, and essential infrastructure projects,” reads the OLP’s press release.

Dehn has made several commitments to Dufferin Caledon.

Concerning infrastructure safety, he has identified a few problems and solutions.

The significant impacts of truck traffic on our community including safety, congestion, noise, and detrimental effects on air quality can be solved by advocating for the fast-tracking of construction for the Shelburne bypass. Another component of the solution is to commit to securing financial support for increased Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police roadside inspections of commercial vehicles to ensure that they are safe to drive.

Another problem Dehn has identified is “the tragic and preventable accidents now plague formerly safe routes, especially on Highways 9, 10, and 50 through Caledon and Dufferin.” As a solution, he suggests prioritizing the safety and well-being of all motorists by investing in much-needed highway infrastructure improvements.

In terms of healthcare access, Dehn has noted that emergency departments face severe overcrowding. His solution to overcrowding is advocating for the creation of mobile health units, increasing the number of community nursing clinics and expanding the availability of Ontario Health at Home to all Ontarian’s who do not have a family doctor.

When looking at Dehn’s leadership record, as Erin’s mayor he’s oversaw more than $250 million in developer funded infrastructure projects over three years. He also led Erin council in successfully obtaining nearly $30 million for community infrastructure from the province.

“Dufferin-Caledon deserves a representative who confronts challenges head on,” Dehn said. “My commitment is simple: study the problem, create solutions, get it done.”

The Ontario election will be held on Feb. 27.

Readers Comments (0)