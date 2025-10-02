Mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive to return in support of Orangeville Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s annual #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive is coming to the community on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The food drive takes place throughout Orangeville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the mayor hopes to collect 21,000 pounds of donations or more, matching the amount raised during last year’s fall food drive.

The Orangeville Food Bank is the recipient of all the donations raised and is in need of steady community support to keep its shelves stocked, as it receives no regular government funding.

“Every month, the food bank distributes approximately 56,000 pounds of food and only takes in about 25,000 pounds in donations. I would love to help close that 30,000-pound gap this month, while raising awareness about ongoing food insecurity,” said Mayor Post.

“The Orangeville Food Bank is serving 1,500 clients every month – families, seniors and children from right here in our community. Food insecurity can happen quickly to anyone and it is happening to your neighbours. Supporting the food bank ensures shelves are full so no one in our community has to go hungry.”

The drive is a friendly competition, where Orangeville is divided into 10 neighbourhood zones, with each zone having a hub location, stationed by volunteers and a zone captain, who accept donations.

Town residents can drop off food donations at the hub where they reside to support their zone volunteers and captain in collecting the most donations to be named the winning zone.

“We have dozens of volunteers supporting the 10 Zone Hub Captains and so many more who are helping at the food bank to receive and sort the donations and coordinate logistics behind the scenes. It takes a village and Orangeville always rises to the occasion,” Mayor Post enthused.

“This is more than just collecting food – it is neighbours helping neighbours and showing anyone who needs it that their neighbours are here for them. This food drive creates a sense of shared responsibility and pride and it sends a powerful message that we don’t let anyone struggle alone.”

Mayor Post said the food bank plays a vital role in supporting the community, as she sees firsthand the challenges families and individuals face.

“Hosting this drive is a way to rally the entire community around a common cause. For me, this is about harnessing our community awesomeness and generosity to make a very real difference,” said Mayor Post.

The #RootedInCommunity Food Drive occurs twice a year, in the spring and fall. The 2025 spring food drive raised $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food, with 30 volunteers participating across 10 zones. Last year’s fall food drive generated roughly 21,000 pounds of food and $8,559 across 17 zones.

The fall food drive is sponsored by Orangeville Blitz, Hughes Real Estate Team, and Instaplus Printing, who covered the cost of printing flyers for each zone.

“Just a huge thank you in advance to everyone who makes this drive possible – captains, volunteers, sponsors, donors and the team at the Orangeville Food Bank. Orangeville has a tradition of showing up for one another, and I can’t wait to see our community come together once again on Saturday,” said Mayor Post.

Anyone who is unable to donate during the drive in person can e-transfer the Orangeville Food Bank at administration@orangevillefoodbank.org, using the password “foodbank.” Be sure to list a zone number in the e-transfer notes. Every $3.64 raised equals one pound of food.

“Every single contribution counts,” said Mayor Post. “Whether you drop a can at your local hub, volunteer for the day, send an e-transfer or help to spread the word about the drive, you’re helping to feed a neighbour. If everyone gives a little, together we close the gap and ensure no one is left behind.”

