Many thanks

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

Many thanks to Charles Hooker, Graham Burke, Frank Stronach and of course the CITIZEN STAFF for the April 11th copy.

Others need to be commended as well but I will for now at least leave that to others.

I am wondering though if it is necessary for a person retired to formulate positive procedures for the future and must it seemingly be a male requirement? (OK, I remember some ladies good comments as well).

Bernie Lynch,

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)