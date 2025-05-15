Lord Dufferin IODE’s 30th Annual Geranium Sale accepting pre-orders

May 15, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Spring is here! And a local women-led not-for-profit organization is kicking off its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up their gardens while supporting a good cause.

Organizers are taking pre-orders for the The Lord Dufferin IODE’s 30th Annual Geranium Sale. The flowers can be picked up at 10 and 10 Garden Centre, who is a valuable partner in the fundraising initiative, on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 10 and 10 Garden Centre is currently growing the geraniums in its green house, and they’ll soon be blossoming.

“We are looking forward to sun and fun on the 23rd and 24th to kick off the summer for everybody,” said Dori Ebel of the Lord Dufferin IODE.

Spruce up your garden while showing your Canadian spirit and supporting a local not-for-profit, with red and white geraniums. Other colours include fuchsia pink, orange and salmon.

“Everybody loves color. We’re all waiting for it. And soon it will be here,” Ebel said.

Approximately 3,000 flowers are being sold as part of the fundraiser, sold at $7 each or $40 for a flat of 10 plants.

To place an order call Dori at 519-941-1865, Faye at 519-938-1564 or Petra at 519-219-0692.

“It’s flower time and it’s time to plant,” said Ebel.

All the money raised through the plant sale staying in the community. It supports local charities, such as Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Orangeville Public Library, Family Transition Place and the Orangeville Food Bank. The funds also go towards education awards, local schools, and supporting projects spearheaded by the Lord Dufferin IODE, like replacing the wooden nurse statute in front of the Lord Dufferin Centre that was vandalized in 2022.

Ebel said Lord Dufferin IODE is very grateful for the support it’s received over the last 30 years with its annual geranium fundraiser.

“We’re so happy for our customers, who have been so loyal through the years. Some of them have been buying from us for 25 years” Ebel enthused.

The IODE is celebrating 125 years as a women’s service group, as it was first founded Jan. 15, 1900.

To learn more about the local branch of the IODE (Lord Dufferin) or inquire to join, email lorddufferin@gmail.com.

Readers Comments (0)