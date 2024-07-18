Local used car dealership and auto shop fundraises for Headwaters with open house, car meet

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Total Mechanical Services (TMS) and Leading Edge Motor Cars (LEMC) held an open house over the weekend, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, car meet and fundraiser for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

The event took place on Saturday, July 13 and was well attended, with roughly 150 people stopping by LEMC and TMS’s shared property at 20 Coles Cres., Mono, to check out the open house. By the end of the day, the event raised $2,600 for Headwaters. But that number will continue to rise as LEMC and TMS owner Darryn Wilbur is generating more donations for Headwaters by selling certain products until this week’s end.

“It was just so nice to see that people showed up,” said TMS’s manager Amanda Weaver about the open house. “We have a great community, we had lots of donations and we had a great group of volunteers… It was just a really positive day.”

Wilbur, who started LEMC in 1998, purchased TMS from Johnny Yeaman two years ago and put LEMC on its property. The open house on July 13 was held, in part, to let the community know about the change in ownership and what both businesses have to offer.

TMS started in 1990 and Wilbur and Yeaman have known each other since the mid-90s, doing business together and referring customers to each other’s businesses.

A few years ago, Yeaman reached out to Wilbur about plans for retirement from TMS but told him he didn’t want to walk away from his great staff and customer base.

“We have always worked well together as our business mentality and how we treat customers has always been in line with each other,” said Wilbur. “Over the next year we planned how LEMC could merge together and keep TMS alive and grow.”

While Yeaman no longer owns TMS, he’s still very much a part of the TMS family, attending the open house, and supporting the business.

For the past two years, Wilbur has been putting everything in place to enable continued growth at TMS’s seven-bay auto shop.

He says TMS continues to specialize in Volkswagen and Audi vehicles for sales and service, but has branched out and hired additional technicians to allow for service of all makes and models.

With both LEMC and TMS located at 20 Coles Cres., Mono, it truly is a one-stop shop for anyone’s automotive needs.

LEMC has focused on exporting vehicles to the USA over the past 10 years while maintaining a supply of inventory for local customers.

“We specialize in sourcing the right vehicles for clients if we do not have it in current stock,” Wilbur noted.

TMS is very focused on keeping customers comfortable when their vehicles are being cared for and offers shuttle services.

“We’re always trying to be there and do anything we can to ensure that everybody can get where they need to be, and they’re not without a car,” said Weaver.

Going forward, Wilbur said LEMC and TMS will continue to grow their customer base and following the success of the open house, host other events to support the community.

“Our doors are always open, please feel free to stop in and meet the team that will work on your vehicles and treat you like family,” said Wilbur.

Readers Comments (0)