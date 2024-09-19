Local resident achieves 6th degree black belt

September 19, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A local resident achieved a milestone in martial arts when he earned his 6th degree blackbelt in Judo.

Fred Dyke travelled to Montreal on Sept. 7 to be graded in the sport. In Judo, this is known as the Rokudan – a prestigious coral belt, in red and white.

“I am thrilled to share that Fred successfully passed his grading and has been awarded this remarkable honour,” said Shaun Rangoo of Orangeville Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy & Dyman Judo.

Fred’s journey in Judo began in Newfoundland in 1968. He earned his first-degree black belt in 1971.

Over the years, he has been a passionate advocate, teacher, and competitor in the sport.

Since 1970, Fred has taught and run Judo clubs across Eastern Canada, and he is currently the head Sensei at Dyman Judo, which operates in conjunction with Orangeville Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

After moving to Ontario in 1978, Fred continued to compete and teach Judo.

As a competitor from 1969 to 1982, he had great success, regularly placing first in Atlantic and Eastern Canadian competitions.

Although Fred retired from competition in 1982, he has remained a dedicated teacher, spreading his love and knowledge of judo wherever he goes.

Fred is now Dufferin County’s first-ever Rokudan and one of the first Newfoundlanders to achieve this prestigious rank. He is also a proud member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Judo Hall of Fame.

This is a huge achievement for both Fred and the judo community here in Orangeville.

