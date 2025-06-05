Local racer Ryder White wins again at Sunset Speedway

June 5, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

Local racer Ryder White continues to tear up the track and win on the oval.

Ryder substituted for another driver at Sunset Speedway on Saturday, May 31, in the Junior Late Model class and got the feature win.

Ryder normally races in the mini-stock class, where he competes with older, more experienced drivers, but despite his youth, he matches any other car on the track.

The Grade 10 student at Westside Secondary School has been racing successfully for several years and hopes to win a mini-stock championship this season. He won the 3rd Annual Steve Slaughter Classic at Sunset Speedway on Saturday, May 3.

The racing season got underway on May 3, and he will be racing through to mid-October with the final race of the season being Autumn Colours in Peterborough.

Ryder seems to have speed and racing in his blood.

Over the past year, he has been riding horses and is training to become a jockey, so you might see his name come up at horse racing tracks in the future.

Ryder has had a very competitive career and started winning in his first year on a race track.

