General News

Local health unit reports bat tests positive for rabies

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit has confirmed the first case of rabies in a bat this year.

On Aug. 12, a bat tested positive for rabies in Centre Wellington and one person has begun a precautionary treatment protocol for potential exposure to the virus.

“Rabies is a virus that affects mammals and is spread by the saliva of infected animals most commonly through bites, but also through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes,” reads a statement from the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, issued Aug. 13. “In Ontario, the animals most commonly testing positive for rabies are bats, skunks, raccoons, coyotes and foxes. Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop, so treatment must be given as soon as possible if someone suspects exposure to a rabid animal.”

To protect against rabies, avoid contact with wild animals, ensure pets are vaccinated against the virus, supervise pets when outdoors and inform the authorities if an animal is suspected to have rabies.

“Although rabies is rare, it can be fatal when left untreated,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should wash the wound with soap and water for 15 minutes and seek immediate medical attention.” 

For more information about rabies, visit wdgpublichealth.ca/rabies.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...

Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred ...

New record: Over 100 babies born at Headwaters last month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social ...

Orangeville mayor says speed cameras are ‘not a cash grab’

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council ...

Orangeville to consider municipal invasive species management of Phragmites australis

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council will soon consider taking steps against the introduction of invasive plant species. Councillor Tess Prendergast gave ...

Orangeville shortens new legislated budgeting process

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council and staff are trying to keep the annual budget process close to past practice, despite provisions ...

Off-duty nurse jumps into action to help man having medical emergency at Tim Horton’s

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne woman is praising the quick actions of an off-duty nurse from Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), ...

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...