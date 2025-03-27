Local dentist awarded Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship

March 27, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

A local dentist who offers free annual clinics for people who have been unable to afford regular dental care has been awarded one of Ontario’s highest honours.

Dr. Raj Khanuja, who operates Headwaters Dental in Orangeville and several other clinics in the province, is one of 11 recipients of the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, recognizing his exceptional contributions to dental care accessibility.

The award was presented to Dr. Khanuja by Ontario Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont on Monday, March 10, on behalf of the Government of Ontario.

Since 2012, Dr. Khanuja has provided over $360,000 in pro bono dental care through his “Doing Positive in My Backyard” initiative.

The program offers free dental clinics to vulnerable communities, low-income families, seniors, and refugees. Most recently he helped Ukrainian families in need of urgent care.

Dr. Khanuja was inspired to help people after having a young family come into one of his clinics. Although the young mother needed dental work, she explained, “I can fix my teeth or buy my kids hockey equipment, but not both.”

That incident fueled his mission to eliminate financial barriers to dental care and ensure that good oral health is accessible to all.

“It’s not just about fixing teeth – it’s about restoring confidence and dignity,” Dr. Khanuja said. “This award is a reflection of the power of service and the incredible support from patients, volunteers, and colleagues who have helped drive this mission forward.”

Established in 1973, the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship is Ontario’s second-highest civilian honour.

It recognizes individuals who have made exceptional long-term contributions to the well-being of their communities.

