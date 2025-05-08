Kal Tire opens distribution and remanufacturing facility in Amaranth

May 8, 2025

Expanded inventory plus consolidated services give Ontario customers faster access to top-quality tire products and services

Kal Tire has opened a new state-of-the-art distribution and remanufacturing facility in Amaranth.

It’s the company’s largest and most modern facility built to date, and opens 20 years after Kal Tire established its first Ontario.

“Dedicated to warehousing tires, retreading truck tires, wheel refinishing and premounting wheels to tires, the 410,000-square foot facility will support Kal Tire’s network of 40 Ontario stores, a growing customer base of commercial fleets and an expanding independent dealer network,” reads a press release from Kal Tire.

By streamlining operations within a single building, the company says those efficiencies will mean competitive prices and fast turnarounds on the highest quality tire and wheel products.

“The Amaranth facility is the most important, purpose-built investment we’ve made in the Ontario market — and it demonstrates our commitment to supporting growth in the region and delivering that spirit of customer service for which Kal Tire is so well known,” says Cam Johnston, senior vice president of wholesale and supply.

The facility has already been operating for several weeks and marked its opening with a grand opening ceremony, attended by Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, Amaranth Mayor Chris Gerrits, and members of Amaranth’s city council.

The ceremony was a special milestone for dozens of Kal Tire’s team members as well.

Since Amaranth will serve Kal Tire locations previously serviced by a Brampton warehouse and retread facilities in London and Mississauga, the team is made up of both longserving Kal Tire team members who relocated to the area and new team members already living in Dufferin County.

“We’ve worked in a very intentional way to bring together a strong, highly skilled team and the latest manufacturing equipment and innovative processes, all within a single, multi-operational site—at a time when supply and service is so important,” said Johnston.

The expanded warehouse facility, will enable Kal Tire to stock more tires and wheels, as well as consolidate shipping, retreading and expand Kal’s Tire lodge for passenger vehicle tire

The multi-year investment in the facility and equipment came after significant consultation with community stakeholders, including local government.

“They’ve really welcomed us and we’re excited to be here. Doing big things from a smaller community is all very much in keeping with our roots,” said Johnston.

Kal Tire opened in Vernon, B.C., in 1953 with a single service station and has grown to become Canada’s largest independent tire dealer with more than 270 stores.

More than 70 years later, the company is still family owned and still operates its main office out of Vernon.

The new 410,000-square foot facility is located at 513088 2nd Line, Unit A, Amaranth.

