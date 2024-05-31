Junior C Northmen win 12-10 over Fergus

May 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen hosted the Fergus Thistles at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Friday, May 24.

Fergus arrived in town coming off a five-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 68-26 over those five games.

At the end of the first period, the Northmen were trailing 4-3.

Northmen’s goals came from Cameron McClintock, Jack Fitzpatrick, and Luke Downard.

The Northmen dominated the second period, scoring four times before the Thistles could respond. Orangeville followed up with four more goals in the period.

Northmen goals came from Daniel Dorval, Holton Marshall, Josh Presley for two, Jack Fitzpatrick for two, and Logan Marshall for two.

With an 11-6 lead going into the final period, the Northmen were confident. However, the Thistles put out a good final-period effort outscoring the Northmen 4-1 in the last frame.

The Northmen held onto the lead for a 12-10 win.

Going on the road, the Northmen will be up against Halton, Brantford, and Barrie.

They return to Tony Rose Arena on June 8 to host the Six Nations Stealth.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

