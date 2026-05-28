Junior C Northmen lacrosse team struggles to get on the plus side this season

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen are scoring; they just aren’t outscoring their opponents this season.

The Northmen are struggling to get on the plus side after winning only two games in nine times on the floor this year.

Lacrosse season for the Junior C team got underway on April 24, when they played their first game against the West Grey Rampage. The Orangeville team lost 4-3.

The Northmen lost their next four games against Huntsville, Six Nations, Fergus, and Burlington.

They picked up their first win of the season on May 8, when they left the floor with a 9-6 win over the Halton Hills Bulldogs at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville.

They have lost two more games since then. They picked up a win over West Grey on May 16, winning by a single goal with a 13-12 score.

Orangeville now has a 2-9 record and is in fifth place in the Western Division of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League.

The Northmen are scoring a lot; they have just been unable to win. Most of their losses have been tight games with the other team winning by a two or three-goal advantage.

None of the teams in the Western Division, other than Six Nations, is really having a stellar season.

In the Western Division of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League (OJCLL), the Six Nations Stealth have moved into the number one spot in the standings and are dominating the division this season.

The Stealth are undefeated after eight games.

In second place, the Burlington Warriors are even, with a 4-4 record.

The Fergus Thistles have a 4-5 record and are in third place. That includes three overtime losses.

In the number four spot, the West Grey Rampage has a 2-6 record.

The Northmen are in fifth place.

In the basement, the Halton Hills Bulldogs have only one game after six times on the floor this year.

The Junior C Northmen will return to their home floor at Tony Rose Arena on Sunday, May 31, when they will host the Burlington Warriors.

Game time is 7 p.m.

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