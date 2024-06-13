Junior C Northmen hammer Stealth in weekend game

June 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen won their 10th game of the season when they hosted the Six Nations Stealth at Tony Rose Arena on Saturday, June 8.

The Northmen turned the game into a target practice session from the early going, scoring four goals in less than eight minutes into the first period before the Stealth could respond with a goal of their own.

The Northmen scored four more times in the second half of the period to lead the game 8-3 with two periods remaining to play.

The second period saw the Northmen again dominate the play, outscoring the Stealth 7-4 for the period.

In the final period, the Northmen kept up the attack to finish off the game. They scored six more in the third frame to take a 21-9 win for the night.

Ten Northmen players scored during the game, including Logan Brake, who notched three for the night, and Jack Fitzpatrick, who hit the back of the Six Nations net five times.

Fitzpatrick and teammate Josh Presley lead the League in points this season.

Presley has 24 goals and 53 assists after 14 games, good for 77 points.

Fitzpatrick leads the League in goals with 33 after 14 games. He has a total of 54 points so far this season.

The Junior C Northmen continue to lead the West Conference of the Ontario Junior C Lacross League (OCJLL) with a 10-2-2 record after Saturday’s game.

There are four games left on the regular season schedule.

The Barrie Bombers are in second place with 20 points and a 9-1-2 record. They are followed by the Fergus Thistles with 14 points and the Wilmot Wild with 12 points.

In the Eastern Conference, the Peterborough Lakers are in first place.

They are followed by the Whitby Warriors and the Cornwall Celtics.

The OJCLL regular season will wrap up with the final game on Monday, June 24. The lower-seed teams will be battling hard in the final stretch in an attempt to gain a few points and make the playoffs.

The Northmen will return to their home floor at Tony Rose Arena on Saturday, June 15, when they will host the Fergus Thistles.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

