Junior C Hockey starts first round of Schmaltz Cup playoffs

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is moving into the first round of playoffs for the Provincial Junior C Schmaltz Cup championship.

Eight division championship teams will face off in the quarter-final in a bid to come out on top and make it to the semi-final round and, ultimately, the League championship final series.

Locally, the Stayner Siskins have won the North Carruthers Division championship. They won the title in a final series against the Alliston Hornets that went five games.

The final game took place on Thursday, Apr. 13, and ended with a 6-2 Stayner win.

The Siskins will now go on to play the Mount Forest Patriots of the North Pollock Division.

Mount Forest won that series over the Hanover Barons with a 5-3 win in game five.

In the West Yeck Division, the Mount Brydges Bulldogs and Thamesford Trojans were tied 3-3 in their series as of Sunday, with the final game scheduled for Monday night.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season in first place with 62 points.

In the east end, the Clarington Eagles have won the East Orr Division. They managed to dispatch the Uxbridge Bruins 4-0 in that championship series.

The Eagles finished the regular season as a first-place team with a 35-6-1 record – 11 points ahead of the second-place Bruins.

The East Tod Division wrapped up its championship series on Apr. 13. The Port Hope Panthers won the final over the Picton Pirates in a series that went five games. This was a huge upset in the division. Port Hope finished in fourth place in the six-team division. They knocked out the first-place Napanee Raiders in the semi-final round.

In the Niagara Region, the Glanbrook Rangers came out on top over the first-place Grimsby Peach Kings. That series went five games and ended on Apr. 12 with a 4-0 Glanbrook win on Glanbrook home ice.

In the southern tip of the province, the Lakeshore Canadiens won the final game 4-3 against the Essex 73s on Apr. 11. That series went five games.

The Canadiens finished the regular season in second place, eight points behind Essex.

In the South Doherty Division, the Wellesley Applejacks won their series over the New Hamburg Firebirds in six games. The final game was an Applejacks 3-1 win on Apr. 15.

The leagues will now playoff for the Conference titles.

The Schmalz Cup will again be played off in a round-robin tournament style this year, with the four Conferences title winners to determine the rankings for the semi-finals.

The Championship tournament will take place in Woodstock, with the final game on Sunday, May 14.

