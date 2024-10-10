Sports

Junior C hockey starts annual quest for the provincial Schmalz Cup

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The annual battle for the Junior C Schmalz Cup has started in Ontario with 63 Junior C teams playing across eight divisions, representing several regions around the province.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is the world’s largest junior hockey league.

Locally, the North Carruthers division is looking different this year as the executive at the PJHL realigned divisions last year to even things out. 

The Schomberg Cougars and Caledon Golden Hawks have been moved to the East Orr Division.

New in the North Carruthers division this season are the Muskoka Bears. The Bears are a brand-new franchise playing out of Bracebridge.

Also competing in the North Carruthers division this year are the Alliston Hornets, Stayner Siskins, Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, Innisfil Spartans, Orillia Terriers, and the Huntsville Otters.

The Division season got underway on Sept. 13.

It’s still too early to see how the standings are shaping up, however, the Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the early going after playing seven games and winning six of them.

The Orillia Terriers have a 5-1-1 record so far – good for 11 points – and are now in second place.

The Allison Hornets are undefeated after five games and have slotted into the number three spot in the division.

In fourth place, the Penetang Kings have a 3-4 record. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans who also have a 3-4 record.

The Huntsville Otters have been on the ice six times, winning only two of those games.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have one game after six times on the ice this year.

There is a 42-game regular season scheduled that goes until mid-February before teams head into the playoffs. After division champions are determined, the division will playoff against each other with hopes of making it through to the provincial championship Schmalz Cup final.

The Lakeshore Canadiens are the defending Schmalz Cup champions from the 2023-2024 season.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the recent completion of ...

Victim of armed robbery at Amaranth gas station shot, faces life-threatening injuries

By Sam Odrowski An armed robbery at a gas station in Amaranth earlier this week has resulted in life-threatening injuries for one individual. Dufferin Ontario ...

Orangeville Food Bank receives over 20,000 lbs of donations from mayor’s food drive

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank has been struggling to keep its shelves stocked due to a rapid rise in demand over the past ...

Tennis club requests respite from loan interest

By JAMES MATTHEWS Current financial difficulties hit everybody hard, even sports clubs trying to make ends meet. The Mono Tennis Club asked town council when ...

Dining in Dufferin: Dolce Family Ristorante offers Italian Cuisine

By Gail Powell Whether you’re a daily commuter, a weekend cottager or a wandering country road traveller – there’s no doubt you’ve driven by chef ...

‘Passion for fashion’: Lord Dufferin IODE to host local models at upcoming fashion show fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski One of the oldest service clubs in the region is holding a special fundraiser for Headwaters Health Care Centre and the Orangeville ...

Self-referral age for breast cancer screening lowered to 40 from 50

By Sam Odrowski Eligible women in Ontario aged 40 to 49 can now be screened for breast cancer without a physician referral. Before the province’s ...