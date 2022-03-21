Junior C Hockey enters first round of playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey is now in the first round of division playoffs across the province after extending the regular season to finalize the standings.

The ‘pause’ in hockey across the province in January meant hockey leagues had to make a decision whether to finish up the schedule as it was, or extend the season.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League made the decision to extend the season into March to make a 30-game schedule.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Stayner Siskins won the league this year finishing in the number one spot to get the top seed position going into the playoffs.

The Carruthers Division is going to see some exciting playoff hockey this year. Behind the Siskins, the Schomberg Cougars, Orillia Terriers and the Alliston Hornets finished one point apart in the final standings.

The second round of the playoffs will turn into a real battle as four very competitive teams play it out in a bid to advance to the championship round – that’s if the playoffs go according to plan and a dark horse team doesn’t shake things up by winning a series.

The Alliston Hornets will face the Penetang Kings and will most likely have the toughest series in the first round.

“We’ve had the issue with them (Penetang) in a couple of games where we’ve played really well and carried the whole play – their goalies played really well – then they get one or two breaks and the right guy gets it on his stick and they get a win,” said Hornets head coach Travis Chapman about facing the Kings in the regular season.

The Schmalz Cup Junior C championship won’t have a playoff series this season.

Due to the extension of the regular season, it was decided the Schmalz Cup final will be played in a round-robin style tournament this year.

The semi-final games will take place on May 14, with the Schmalz Cup final championship game taking place on May 15, at the University of Guelph.

As of the weekend, the Stayner Sisksins were leading their series against the Huntsville Otters 3-0.

The Alliston Hornets are leading 3 – 0 in their first round series against the Penetang Kings.

The Orillia Terriers have taken a 3-0 lead over the Midland Flyers.

The Schomberg Cougars are leading their series 2-1 over the Caledon Golden Hawks.

