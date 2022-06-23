Junior Bengals tie one – win one in double header with Creemore

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals hosted the Creemore Padres for a double header at Springbrook Park on Saturday, June 18, in conditions that blew a strong southerly wind across the diamond.

The first game got underway with a 1:00 p.m. start.

Braydon St. Denis started on the mound for the Bengals.

Orangeville’s Zach Davis started off with a single the stole second base, and followed by stealing home plate on an errant pitch for the first run of the game.

It was tie game when Creemore managed to load the bases and bring in a single run. The Padres took a lead on a play at home plate and an error on first base that allowed in a run.

Carter Giles started off the second inning with a huge hit to the left field fence for a double, followed by a single from Brady Janes.

Noah McDonald drove in a run when he hit a big double deep to the outfield.

Brady Janes scored another Orangeville run when he stole home plate.

That was followed up by run number four for the Bengals when Dale Critchley hit deep to right field.

The later inning really saw the bats get moving and a lot of offence.

The game ended in a 19-19 tie.

The second game of the afternoon got underway at 4:00 p.m. after the teams took some time to rest up before they got back at it.

Game two of the double header ended with a 13-4 win for the Bengals.

At the end of the day the Bengals had improved their record to 4-3-1 for the season.

The Junior Bengals will be back in play on Friday, June 24, when they will host the Mansfield Cubs at Princess of Wales Park.

The first pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

