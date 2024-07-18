Junior Bengals squeeze into playoffs with win over Mansfield

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals secured a berth in the North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs with a late-season win over the Mansfield Cubs.

The Bengals travelled to Mansfield on Thursday, July 11, for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Brady Janes was on the mound for the Bengals.

Orangeville needed the win for the extra points to make the playoffs.

They had a good start, bringing in two runs in the first inning which made all the difference in the game.

The Bengals were up 4-1 in the fourth inning when Ryan Mcllhargey hit a single to put two men on base. Jack Sinclair hit a double to bring in a run.

That was followed by an RBI by Joseph Parke.

The Bengals held the Cubs in the fourth allowing no men on base.

In the fifth, the Bengals couldn’t get a hit and the side retired.

In the sixth inning, the Bengals got a man on base on a walk, but that’s all they could do.

Mansfield closed the scoring gap in the sixth inning when a double brought in a run to make it a 4-2 game.

A second RBI in the inning brought the Cubs within one run of tying the game.

The Bengals got some insurance in the seventh inning when Logan Sheppard hit a single, then stole second base to put men on second and third.

Another hit drove in the final run of the game to give the Bengals a 5-3 win.

The regular season for the NDBL Junior Division wrapped up on Sunday, July 14, and a league meeting was scheduled for Monday, July 15, to determine the playoff schedule.

The Creemore Padres clinched first place this year.

Orillia, Barrie, Mansfield and Innsifil are also heading to the playoffs.

The Bengals had a tough season with only three wins as of July 11.

The first round of the playoffs with be quick with a best-of-three series so teams will have to bring their best game to the diamond if they want to advance to the next round.

