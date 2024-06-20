Junior Bengals give up a loss after rain cuts game short

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals had a good start to their game against the Mansfield Cubs when Joseph Parke hit the ball over the left field fence to start the first inning to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead.

The game took place in Mansfield on Thursday, May 13.

The Bengals were leading 2-0 after bringing in another run.

Brady Janes loaded the bases when he hit a single. That was followed by another run when a walk moved the players around the bases.

The lead didn’t last long when the Cubs managed to bring in five runs in their first time at bat to lead 5-3 at the end of the first inning.

The Bengals closed the scoring gap in the second inning when Zach Davis led off the batting with a double to move into scoring position.

Tyler Robertson hit to bring in another run to make it a 5-4 game.

The inning ended on a double play and the side was retired.

Logan Sheppard started things off for the Bengals in the third inning with a single, but they couldn’t finish and no runs were scored.

The Cubs were at the plate in the fourth inning and got a man on base, however weather didn’t cooperate.

Weather forecasters were calling for heavy rain throughout the day. While it was cloudy at the start of the game, dark clouds moved in and unleashed a torrent that made the diamond unplayable and the game was called.

Since Mansfield had batting during the fourth inning, the game was considered over and the Cubs took the 5-4 win.

The Bengals are still looking for their first win this season and are now 0-8.

The Creemore Padres are leading the Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League going undefeated after eight games.

They are followed by the Mansfield Cubs, Orillia Royals, Innisfil Cardinals, Barrie Baycats, and Richmond Hill Phoenix.

The Bengals will be in Barrie for a road game on June 21.

They will return to their home diamond at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville on Sunday, June 23, for a doubleheader day.

At 4:00 p.m. they will be up against the Orillia Royals.

They will follow up with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Innisfil Cardinals.

