Sports

Junior B Northmen tied in first round series with Hamilton

June 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Junior B Northmen are tied at one with the Hamilton Bengals in their first-round Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League playoff series.

Orangeville finished in second place in the West division of the OJBLL with a 15-4 record and 30 points.

Hamilton was the number seven seed, finishing with a 9-10 record in the 12-team division before heading into the playoffs.

In Game 1 of their playoff series, the Northmen left the floor with an 8-7 win on their home floor in Orangeville on Wednesday, June 17.

First period Orangeville goals came from Kieran Witte and Cole Hunt. Tyson Rhan got the only Northmen goal of the second period.

Third-period Northmen goals came from Cam McClintock, Lincoln Gear for two, Tyson Rahn, and Riely Bissett.

The series went to Hamilton for Game 2 on Saturday, June 20.

The Northmen were leading 4-3 in the first period on goals from Kieran Witte, Owen Critchley, and Nolan Sanderson for two.

The second period cost the Northmen when the Bengals outscored them 4-1 to take a 7-5 lead heading into the third period.

Connor Lesky got the only Orangeville goal in the second frame.

Hamilton scored early in the third period for an 8-5 lead.

The Northmen fought back, scoring two third-period goals, but they could not get the tying goal and had to settle for an 8-7 loss in Game 2.

Tyler Gronroos and Cole Hunt got the second-period Northmen goals.

The series will return to Orangeville for Game 3 on Wednesday, July 24, with an 8 p.m. start.

Results were not available at press time.

In the other West Division series, the Owen Sound Stars are up against the Six Nations Rebels.

The Point Edward Pacers are up against the Guelph Regals.

The St. Cathariens Athletics are playing the Cambridge Highlanders in their first-round series.


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