Junior B Northmen continue to lead division

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen took their first loss of the season when Clarington’s Green Gaels squeezed them out by a single on Tuesday, May 31, at the Alder Street arena.

At the end of the first period, the Northmen were leading 2-1 on goals from Sean McMahon and Trevor Castle.

The Gaels fought back, tying it up then going ahead by one goal.

Garet McMahon and Aiden Long for two, scored for the Orangeville team followed by a late period goal from Gordie Power to make it 7-7 game at the end of the period and bringing the game down to final third period battle.

In the final period both teams put up a solid defence.

The Green Gaels managed to outscore the Northmen 2-1 in the final frame to take the game 9-8 and hand the Northmen their first loss of the season.

The Northmen were back at it the following night when they travelled to Mimico to take on the Mountaineers.

Gordie Power got the opening Orangeville goal.

At the end of the first, the Northmen were leading 6-3 after an Orangeville scoring frenzy with Power scoring his second and third goals of the game and Tyler Van Wart picking up two on powerplays.

Van Wart scored two more in the second period, along with Jake Argue and Liam Smith to make it a 10-6 game with one period left to play.

Van Wart got his fifth goal of the game just 38 seconds into the period.

Liam Smith and Garet McMahon added to the Orangeville total and the Northmen left the floor with a 13-8 win.

After the weekend the Northmen remain in first place in the South East Division with an 11-1 record.

Overall they are tied for second place in the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League.

The Junior B Northmen will be back on their home floor at the Alder Street arena on Tuesday, June 14, where they will host the Brampton Excelsiors.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

