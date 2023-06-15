Junior A Northmen undefeated and in first place

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen are steamrolling through the 2023 season, going undefeated after nine games into the schedule.

The Northmen hosted the third-place Burlington Blaze at Tony Rose Arena on Friday, June 9, and finished with their eighth win of the season.

Orangeville’s Trey Deere opened the scoring with back-to-back goals in the first period. That was followed by a third Northmen goal from Aiden Long.

The Blaze were on the scoreboard with a goal with 9:36 left on the clock.

Orangeville finished the period with three more goals from Liam Matthews, Koleton Marquis, and Nate Ruff to lead 6-1 going into the second period.

Matthews got his second of the game just 57 seconds into the second.

Trey Deere got his third of the game at the midway mark in the period, followed by goals from Joey Spallina and Jaden Ciappara.

With a seven-goal lead going into the final period, the Northmen had to play smart and stop the Blaze from scoring.

Trey Deere got his fourth of the game early in the third period, and that was all the Northmen scoring for the night.

Burlington put out a good third-period effort scoring three goals over five minutes, but couldn’t mount a real challenge as the clock ticked down to zero.

The Orangeville team left the floor with an 11-7 win.

The Northmen were back at it on Sunday, June 11, when they hosted the second-place Oakville Buzz.

It was tied at two at the end of the first period.

At the end of the second frame, the Buzz had pulled ahead with a 5-4 lead.

The Northmen scored twice in the third period, and the buzzer sounded before either team could get a final goal, and they had to return for overtime to decide the winner.

Orangeville’s Colm Barnett got the winner to give the Northmen a 7-6 win.

The win gives the Orangeville team a solid first place in the standings with a 9-0 record.

Behind the Northmen, the Oakville Buzz is in second place with a 7-3 record. They are followed by the Burlington Blaze.

In fourth place, the St. Catharines Athletics have an even 5-5 record and are followed by the Toronto Beaches in fifth place.

The Northmen will be in Burlington on Wednesday, June 14, to take on the Blaze.

They will return to their home floor at Tony Rose Arena on Sunday, June 18, to host the Toronto Beaches.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

