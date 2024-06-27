Junior A Northmen deliver win over Burlington Blaze

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a big third period that capped the Orangeville Junior A Northmen win over the Burlington Blaze at Tony Rose Arena on Sunday, June 23.

The Northmen scored first in the game on a goal from Bowie Norsman.

Burlington responded with two goals before Northmen Joey Spallina hit the back of the Blaze net let in the first period to make it a 2-2 tie game.

The Blaze was again in the lead with two goals just over three minutes apart in the second frame.

It was again a tie game when Liam Matthews scored for the Northmen with 6:46 remaining in the period. Matthews scored his second of the game just 3:48 later to tie the game at four.

After giving up another goal to Burlington, the Northmen were in the lead on goals from Cole Teeple and Cam Sanderson to lead 6-5 with one period left to play.

It was the third period that saw the O-ville team take command of the game with an outstanding final period.

The game was tied at six when the Blaze scored just over a minute into the period.

The Northmen responded with five unanswered goals to end the game with an 11-6 Northmen win.

Final period goals came from Joey Spallina, Brian Jackman for two, and Liam Matthews scoring two, to make that four for the night.

Orangeville is in first place in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) with an 11-2 record and 22 points, and seven games left on the regular season schedule.

The Brampton Excelsiors are in second place with an 8-5 record and 16 points.

They are followed by the Mimico Mountaineers, the Burlington Blaze, and the Whitby Warriors.

The Junior A Northmen now have three road games against Mimico, Toronto, and St. Catharines.

They will return to their home floor at Tony Rose Arena on Friday, July 5, to host the Six Nations Arrows.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)