Jim Cuddy Jamboree raises over $17,500 for Headwaters

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare.

The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree came to the Lyric Pond in Honeywood on June 29 in support of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF), and it was announced on Aug. 19 that it raised $17,587.

“This beloved community event brought people together this summer through music, generosity, and a shared commitment to ensuring exceptional health care is available at Headwaters Health Care Centre,” reads a statement from HHCF.

“The Jamboree, held at Lyric Pond in Honeywood, brought together music lovers and community members for an unforgettable evening of live performances and philanthropy. We extend our sincere thanks to Jim Cuddy and friends for lending their time and talent to this meaningful cause.”

K.C. Carruthers, CEO of HHCF, noted the foundation’s gratitude for the funds raised through the concert.

“We are honoured to be the beneficiary of this year’s Jim Cuddy Jamboree,” said Carruthers. “This generous contribution will help us invest in the equipment and resources needed to continue delivering exceptional care close to home.”

The HHCF said it is appreciative of Bill Duron, HHCF board chair, and Heather MacEachern, who both led the organization of the event.

“It’s inspiring to see how music and community can come together to support something as vital as local health care,” said Duron, event organizer and board chair. “We’re incredibly thankful to Jim Cuddy and everyone who attended for helping us raise funds that will directly benefit patients at Headwaters.”

The funds raised through the Jim Cuddy Jamboree support equipment purchases at Headwaters, which aren’t covered by government funding.

Headwaters Health Care Centre is located at 100 Rolling Hills Dr., Orangeville.

