Sports

It’s a rebuilding year for the Junior B Northmen

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Lacrosse season is almost here, and that means Orangeville, one of the most successful lacrosse centres in the country, will once again be filling the local arenas with fans to watch their teams battle it out for the 2026 season.

The Town is one of only a couple of centres across the country where the sport has such influence that it supports three junior-level teams.

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are going through a rebuilding season this year.

After a successful 2025 season, the Junior A ranks were depleted due to player graduations. That means the A ranks are drawing from the B roster to fill their line-up for the season.

The Junior B team must now fill its roster with new upcoming players. They have already played a couple of pre-season exhibition games.

“We lost 15 players from last year’s team. Ten of them will probably move up to the Junior A team, and five of them went over age,” explained Junior B Northmen General Manager Lindsay Sanderson. “It’s a rebuild year that we are working on.”

A rebuild year is not new for Junior sports clubs. As players advance or graduate, coaches and general managers begin looking for new players to fill roster spots.

The higher-level teams always draw from the other teams in an organization.

“The Junior A club, they’ve been in the Minto Cup for the last two years. When you’re challenging for the cup, you have to make trades and try to get the edge,” Sanderson explained. “They’ve had to rely on our team to fill a lot of their void. The nice thing about it is we’re a lacrosse town and there are some really good quality kids that played for us last year that will do well with the Junior A’s.”

Sanderson said they are now looking at players who graduated from the Minor system last year.

“There will be four or five of the top U17 players that will make our team and we will probably take three or four from the Junior C team who have played a couple of years at Junior C and now they’re ready for Junior B. We also brought in a couple of young men from Nova Scotia on an inter-provincial transfer, so we’re filling the void.”

The Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League has 24 teams in two divisions this year. The Northmen are in the West Division.

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen regular season will get underway on Thursday, Apr. 23, when they travel to Hamilton to take on the Bengals.

The Northmen Junior B home opener is scheduled for Saturday, May, 2, when they will host the Wallaceburg Red Devils at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Shelburne and Orangeville host flag-raising ceremonies for Sikh Heritage Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The flag raisings, held throughout the day on April 15, are meant to recognize and celebrate Sikh history ...

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care earns highest level of accreditation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin ...

Dufferin Child and Family Services to hold open house for Autism Acceptance Month

By Joshua Drakes An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism. Dufferin Child and Family Services ...

Dufferin County council considers extending warden term length to two years

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters raises $25,000 at annual bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 ...

SIU invokes mandate after Dufferin OPP arrest individual requiring medical attention

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville. On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario ...

Parking issues remain with accessible spaces, says local advocate

By JAMES MATTHEWS The quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges participating in the community and being excluded. Tamara Limebeer, ...

Local advocate calls on Orangeville council to remove ‘procedural barriers’

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident feels the process by which people can request time to be a delegation before council is unfair. ...

Orangeville Fire to host immersive female firefighting camp, exploring firefighting careers

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

The wildest wedding in town is coming to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville is transforming its space into the most unpredictable wedding of the season with The Wedding Party, ...