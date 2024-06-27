Island Lake’s 14th Annual Bass Derby returns in July

By Brian Lockhart

The popular Bass Derby is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area next month with cash prizes for those anglers who a skilled enough or lucky enough to catch a big fish on their line.

The event is hosted in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation, Credit Valley Conservation Foundation, and the Friends of Island Lake, as a fundraiser for Island Lake Conservation Area projects.

“Our two-day catch and release derby is a great opportunity for experienced or first-time anglers to get out on the lake and have fun,” said Dave Dyce, Chair of Friends of Island Lake. “We have special prize categories for adults and kids to encourage fishing at all ages. Our goal is to promote fishing at Island Lake, help people connect with nature, and raise money for projects around the park.”

Up to 300 people will be part of the derby over the July 13-14 weekend.

This year there will be over $7,500 in prizes.

Categories include big catch prizes for the top ten bass, as well as special categories for the top pike, perch, and crappie.

There are separate youth categories for those up to 15 years old. Daily ceremonies will be held to award trophies in all youth categories.

While some people like to go out on the lake, others try their luck from various places along the shore of the lake.

Registration for the Derby includes daily admission to the park and boat launch access.

An Ontario fishing license and an aerated live well are required.

Electric boat rental and live bait are also available at additional cost.

Participants registering before July 12, at noon, will save $10 off adult registration fees. Online registration is open until noon on July 12.

Participants can also register in-person at the park until the day of the Derby, space permitting.

For more information about the Derby, registration, sponsors, and prize information, visit www.islandlakederby.ca.

The Island Lake Bass Derby will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 – 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

