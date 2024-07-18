Island Lake Bass Derby provides big money for a big catch

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The 14th Annual Island Lake Bass Derby brought anglers from all over the region to compete for a chance to win big money for the biggest fish.

The event took place at the Island Lake Conservation Area on July 13 and 14.

While some people fished from the shore, others ventured out onto the lake in boats, kayaks, and canoes, to find the spot they thought the fish might be.

The Derby is sponsored as a joint venture between Island Lake Conservation and the Friends of Island Lake.

Funds raised from the derby go towards projects at the Conservation Area.

“We’re building a new section of trail to by-pass the trail that comes along our entrance road, as well as a bridge,” explained Sandy Camplin, senior coordinator at the park of new projects getting underway.

Fish are weighed and measured, and a score is given based on those combined totals.

There are also prizes for Northern Pike, Black Crappie, and Yellow Perch.

There is a special for kids ages 12 and under.

All fish caught must be placed in a live well, then transported to the weight station and registered. Fish are later released back into the lake.

“People fish from shore or go out onto the lake,” Sandy explained. “We allow anything for the derby that we normally allow on the lake – which is no gas motors. You can use kayaks, or electric motors. There is a top prize for the largest bass reeled in. Our total registration for the derby was around 275. We have 10 winning places for bass. The first prize is $5,000. We also have smaller prizes for pike, crappie, and perch. The fish brought in has to be a viable fish, has to come in live, and you have to be storing it in an aerated live well.”

Anglers criss-crossed the lake in watercraft trying to find the best place to fish, while others found spots along the shore where they thought fish might gather.

Saturday (July 13) was the busier day for catching fish this year. Changes in the weather on Sunday (July 14) meant the fish just weren’t biting as much.

At the end of the tournament, Presley Johnston won first prize with his catch – a bass that weighed 4.17 lbs., and was 49.5 cm long, for a total score of 53.67.

Erbin Mingal, came in second with a fish that weighed 4.17 lbs, and was 48.6 cm long, for a total score of 52.77.

Jason Cordona won for the largest Northern Pike. His winning catch weighed 6.01 lbs, and was 81.7 cm long.

In the Black Crappie division, Ihor Skoryna won with a fish that weighed 0.4 lbs, and was 24.9 cm long.

Brody Davidson won in the Yellow Perch contest with a fish that was 27.2 cm long, and weighed 0.53 lbs.

Readers Comments (0)