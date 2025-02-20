Independent Dufferin–Caledon candidate Jeffrey Halsall launches provincial election campaign, ‘The Local Approach’

By Constance Scrafield

Jeffrey Halsall is a late entry into the provincial election, taking place next Thursday, Feb. 27. Running as an independent candidate for Dufferin-Caledon, Halsall is very specific about what he hopes will begin here with a platform he calls “The Local Approach.”

The lifelong, Orangeville-based candidate, Halsall said in an interview earlier this week that he has learned through his door-to-door campaigning that there are “major complaints about increases in property taxes and with my ‘Local Approach,’ we can find what can actually happen to help people.

“They need to remind people [MPPs] they work for Dufferin-Caledon and they should work with people more to help with decision making.”

Asked if he thinks people need to be more involved with politics, he told the Citizen, “People who aren’t, it’s because they are complacent. When we knock on their doors, people are cordial but that’s it. They don’t want to talk about politics.”

This is the job of The Local Approach, he added, bringing awareness of issues so that people know about them. He believes it is very important to be informed although that can be hard because there are so many opinions.

Halsall is trying to bring people together to make politicians account for what is wrong. He is hoping his Local Approach will unite communities to have a voice in how local issues are resolved. As he sees it, what happens at Queens Park inevitably trinkles down to the municipalities, which is often the case. Halsall sees the discontent in people, as he himself feels frustrated and is trying to find solutions. He is a great fan of the grass roots idea.

Running in the election is providing a change in his life; it has made him realize he needs to stay informed and continue on The Local Approach to be involved as an advocate for the community. He acknowledges this will be a learning experience.

While Halsall admits he is coming into the election very late, he wanted to do it anyway. “In this case, either way, I would have been very late considering when they called the election. I am in a good place but at the same time, if I could convince people to be less complacent that would huge,” he commented.

Halsall’s family, his siblings and parents, are enthused about what he is doing, helping him distribute his campaign flyer.

Truth is, for Halsall, the idea of running for office has always been his passion. Being involved with the Knights of Columbus, of which he has been a member since he was 18, is an important part of his life.

In high school, he was on the student council.

The Local Approach is a twofold platform. As MPP, Halsall would focus on advocating for Dufferin-Caledon locally, reminding people they are part of the community. When people say what they want most, they discover others have the same ideas and common goals. Then, they can all work together toward those goals

Working for the Helm Group since 2014, Halsall is the managing director for this business, which provides marketing and specialized support for small and medium businesses. They are now in their new office in the Mono Plaza on Highway 10.

“I really realize what community means and how we need to find ways that are affordable for small businesses, about what works and what doesn’t and that ties in with social structure too: what works and what doesn’t.

“I want to ask questions and muddy the water a bit. I am passionate about making government more accessible, accountable, and efficient. I believe in the power of community and am committed to fostering a stronger, more vibrant Dufferin-Caledon for generations to come.

“I’m excited to continue working for you.” he declared.

To contact Jeffrey Halsall, call or text – 519-216-0570. You can also email him at howdy@jeff4office.ca.

