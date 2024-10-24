Inaugural Solomon’s Howl-o-Ween Dog Parade brings crowd to Lions Sports Park

By Sam Odrowski

Solomon’s Howl-o-Ween Dog Parade came to Lions Sports Park in Orangeville on Sunday, Oct. 20, raising funds for Autism Dog Services and spreading community spirit ahead of Halloween.

While it was a windy day, the sun shined brightly on the roughly 60 people who attended the dog parade. Attendees and their dogs were dressed up in various costumes for the event, creating a fun atmosphere.

Over $500 has been raised through Solomon’s Howl-o-Ween Dog Parade so far and donations continue to come in, according to the event’s organizer Vivian Petho.

Solomon Petho, 11, who has autism, led the dog parade with his service dog Major.

“Solomon loves to be the front of the pack always, so it was a perfect thing for him,” said Vivian.

The event was educational with several booths set up, sharing information with attendees.

Dufferin OPP was in attendance to educate the public about Project Lifesaver, a program that aids in the rescue of people who suffer from either autism, Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Fiddlehead Care Farm, which offers day programs for people with Autism, shared information at the event.

The Orangeville Wolves, a special needs hockey team that Solomon is a member of, also had a table set up at the Howl-o-Ween Dog Parade.

A swimming school for kids with autism, Super Swims, educated attendees about their programming as well.

“We also a bunch of flyers for Autism Dog Services because we met a family who was actually looking for a dog for their child too. So it’s great to make the connections and know that maybe this event helped give some awareness to somebody else who needed a dog like ours,” said Vivian.

Solomon’s sister Isolde, who is part of the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance Canada, entertained attendees of the dog parade with an Irish dance.

Vivian said the event wouldn’t have been a success without all the support it received.

“We’d like to thank the community, all the people who helped us or have supported Solomon, thank you all for coming out and enjoying the day,” she told the Citizen.

“We look forward to seeing you next year for Solomon Howl-o-Ween Dog Parade.”

