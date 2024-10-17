Inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer raises $68,000

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A recent charity hike was a massive success.

On October 15, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) announced that its inaugural Hike to Fight Breast Cancer, held on October 10 at Monora Park in Mono, raised $68,000 for breast cancer care equipment.

Over 175 people participated in the hike, choosing between one-, three- and five-kilometre routes. After the hike, there was a barbeque dinner and games.

The top fundraising individual for the hike was Julie Daley, who raised $2,845. The top fundraising team was Stride for Strength; they raised $4,615.

A major contribution to the event’s fundraising total was a $30,000 gift on behalf of the estate of Karl Edelbrock.

Edelbrock’s daughters, Teresa Pope and Erica Edelbrock, said they were happy to know their father’s gift is supporting breast cancer care at the Headwaters Health Care Centre as their mother passed away from breast cancer.

HHCF CEO K.C. Carruthers said he wanted to thank all the sponsors, participants and donors that made the hike a great success.

“Together, we’re not just hiking but we are building on the promise of exceptional care close to home for those touched by breast cancer in our community. The Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer is a testament to the power of our community when we come together to support such an impactful cause,” said Carruthers. “I am eager to see what this event will bring in the future and I look forward to watching it grow year after year.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women all over the world — someone receives a diagnosis every two minutes.

Almost every piece of equipment used to provide cancer care at Headwaters Health Care Centre is purchased thanks to donations from individuals and organizations in the community.

“Events like the inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer are critical to ensuring Headwaters Health Care Centre can continue to provide cancer care treatment for our community, close to home,” said the HHCF in a news release.

The HHCF is already preparing for next year’s hike. Individuals or businesses looking to get involved can contact Christine Patterson at cpatterson@headwatershealth.ca or 519-941-2702, ext. 2309.

