Hornets blank Huntsville, hammer Muskoka over the weekend

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets continue to steamroll through the season, adding to their undefeated record with a couple of big wins over the weekend.

The squad travelled to Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 22, to take on the Terriers.

After a first period of no scoring, the Alliston squad came alive in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Alliston’s goals came from Cole Turcotte, Will Millington, and Tristen Pitt.

The game ended with a 9-0 shutout when the Hornets scored six third-period goals.

Hornets’ final period goals came from Jacob Holmes, Ben Smith, Tristen Pitt, Duncan Grube, and two from Nick Lamont.

Alliston goalie Seth Ronan got the shut-out making 19 saves on 19 shots on net.

The Hornets were back at it the following night when they travelled to Bracebridge to face the Muskoka Bears.

It was a huge first period for the Hornets when they outscored the Bears 5-1 in the first frame.

Alliston’s period goals came from Turcotte for two, Grube, Smith, Mason Taylor-Wood, and Aiden Landers.

Muskoka scored early in the second period.

The Hornets responded with two gals from Grube and Turcotte for his third of the game.

In the final period, the Alliston squad finished off the night with three more from Payton Palbiski, Cam Lamont, and Will Hopcraft to win the game 10-2.

Alliston goalie Owen Butler got the win.

After the weekend, the Hornets remain in first place with an undefeated 18-0 record.

The Stayner Siskins have dropped to third place after taking a 6-3 loss to the Penetang Kings on Friday night. Stayner now has a 16-4 record for the season.

The Orillia Terriers have moved into second place with 33 points. They have a 16-3 record including one overtime loss.

In the number four spot, the Penetang Kings have 20 points. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans and the Huntsville Otters.

The Hornets will return to home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 29, when they will host the Orillia Terriers.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

