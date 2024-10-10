General News

Homeless Winter Survival Drive at Old Mill Hub seeking community donations

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin County residents are invited to participate in a charitable effort aimed at helping homeless people in the area survive the winter.

With limited space available at homeless shelters in the region and surrounding areas, a Homeless Winter Survival Drive is taking place at the Old Mill Hub (28 Mill St.) until Nov. 15.

The drive is intended to help those without a roof over their head survive sub-zero temperatures.

The items sought for the drive include sleeping bags, tents, thick winter socks, gloves, restaurant gift cards (small amounts), soap, small water jugs, jackets and snow pants.

All of the items can be dropped off at a donation bin inside the Old Mill Hub, formerly known as the Mill St. Mall.

Next to the homeless drive donation bin is a bin for the Orangeville Food Bank, which serves homeless people in the area, helping to keep them fed.

Much of the items for the Homeless Winter Survival Drive will go to the Lighthouse, Orangeville’s soup kitchen, located at the Uptown Church on Broadway.

“That way, when they go and get their hot meals, they’ll also get a sleeping bag, backpack – whatever it may be for them to survive this winter,” said Marshal Bobechko, organizer of the drive and chief property manager at the Old Mill Hub.

The drive kicked off on Oct. 1 and will wrap up on Nov. 15.


