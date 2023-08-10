Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon raises $115,000 for Headwaters Health Care Centre in second year

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCC) recently saw a boost in funding thanks to a community event organized by a local politician.

The 2nd Annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon, which saw local NHL players Brett Ritchie and Andrew Mangiapane compete with other elite players, raised $115,000 for HHCC on Aug. 2.

The event was organized by Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who says he’s “blown away by the outpouring of our community’s support for Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon.”

He added, “For an event that’s only in its second year, we saw incredible growth and phenomenal enthusiasm, which translated into $115,000 raised for Headwaters Health Care Foundation. I’m immensely grateful to everyone for their support – from those who bought game day and raffle tickets; to the volunteers who gave their time and Teen Ranch who donated the ice time; to the fantastic sponsors who made it happen; including Enercare, our title sponsor. We couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

In the end, Team Dufferin defeated Team Caledon in an action-packed hockey game.

The evening had a family-friendly focus and was full of activities, including “Chuck a Puck,” which was enjoyed by all ages.

Three lucky winners took home raffle prizes, ranging from an Air Canada round trip for two, two tickets to a 2024 Toronto Maple Leafs Game, paired with one-night accommodation at One King West in Toronto, and two tickets to The Chicks Concert in September.

“It was amazing to see our community come together for a fun evening to support a terrific and important cause. Dufferin-Caledon can be really proud of what we achieved together last night. We’ll continue to build on this success and have an even bigger Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon in 2024,” MP Seeback enthused.

