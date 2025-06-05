Headline News

Highway 50 makes CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year.

CAA announced this morning (June 5) that Highway 50, Caledon, ranks seventh, with the areas where it intersects Coleraine Drive and Albion Vaughn Road creating the most frustration for drivers.

The top road issues plaguing Highway 50 are potholes, poor road maintenance and congestion.

CAA determines the worst roads list through a nomination and voting period. The streets or highways that receive the most votes make the list each year.

“We actually saw a call out from road safety advocates in the Caledon community,” said Brian Pirvu, a consultant for CAA South Central Ontario. “The Caledon Community Road Safety Advocacy Group urged Caledon residents to actually nominate the section of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive because there were obviously some road safety issues within that region.”

He continued, “We did see that push and a number of nominations had specific references to that intersection.”

Coming in first place for Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2025 is Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton; followed by Barton Street East, Hamilton; and third place went to County Road 49, Prince Edward County. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, received fourth; Hurontario Street, Mississauga, came in fifth; Leveque Road, South Frontenac, received sixth; Highway 50, Caledon, came in seventh; Sider Road, Fort Erie, was eighth; Gardiner Expressway, Toronto, received ninth; and Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto, came in 10th.

The primary concerns survey respondents cited overall mirrored the ones plaguing Highway 50 – potholes, poor road maintenance and congestion.

“For over two decades, the CAA Worst Roads campaign has given Ontarians a voice to spotlight unsafe roads in their communities and push for much-needed repairs,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario. “This list provides a powerful snapshot to governments on where to prioritize budgets and move up road repairs, and we know that the public supports these efforts.”

This year, over 2,400 roads were nominated across the province from 208 of Ontario’s 444 municipalities.

“Almost half of the municipalities in Ontario had a road nominated, so we’re happy to see that it’s not necessarily focused on Toronto, Ottawa or Hamilton, but smaller communities are rallying together to try to get on the list,” Pirvu explained.

He noted the importance of road maintenance for the safety and sustainability of roadways.

“We did a research survey earlier this year, and we found that almost half of our respondents have had damage to their vehicle due to poor road maintenance, such as potholes,” he said.

The survey showed the average cost to repair those damaged vehicles is $900.

“We know the cost of living has gone up, and that expense isn’t so easy to maintain, so we do this campaign so we can give road users an opportunity to voice their concerns and give their decision makers a snapshot of what their constituents are thinking about in terms of which roads tend to frustrate them,” Pirvu explained.

Research conducted by CAA revealed 26 per cent of survey respondents expressed dissatisfaction with road work projects, stating that they take multiple seasons to complete.  However, 85 per cent are willing to put up with the inconvenience of construction in exchange for long-term improvements.  

“Timely repairs, better communication, quick fixes, pothole funds, and using recycled aggregates are just some solutions to fix unsafe roads,” said Di Felice. “CAA continues to urge all levels of government to prioritize road safety with stable funding to do so.”

In reference to the dangers that poorly maintained roadways pose for road users, Pirvu said, “People have to slow down or swerve to avoid a pothole or crack in the pavement, so it can be a road safety issue.”

He added, “It can put the driver in a situation where they have to change their behaviour, and put other vulnerable road users at risk as well.”

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) has verified Ontario’s top 10 list.


