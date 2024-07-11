Highway 413 – not a done deal

Recently I received the 2024 Spring Update from our MPP, Sylvia Jones. It was no surprise that one of the items covered was Highway 413. Nor was it a surprise that it was a repetition of Doug Ford’s statement that the building of 413 would start in 2025. However, much as the Ford government would like us to believe that 413 is a done deal – it is not.

There is an agreement between the federal and provincial governments that the building of 413 can proceed only with strong environmental protections in place, on which both governments will collaborate. This agreement was reached following a Supreme Court of Canada opinion that the federal Impact Assessment Act was “unconstitutional in part.” On April 30, 2024, proposed updates to the Impact Assessment Act were tabled by the federal government as part of its budget implementation law, which means that the federal government can again designate 413 for Impact Assessment.

The federal government is particularly interested in Indigenous Treaty Rights, species at risk, navigable waters and migratory birds, which come under its jurisdiction and will be negatively affected by the construction of 413. Many of us living in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region are additionally concerned about cutting into the Greenbelt, wetlands, farmlands and green spaces that mitigate flooding, provide food and recreational space, and enable diversity.

Doug Ford’s stated objective for building the highway is to save people’s commuting time, but there is also reference to population and economic growth, which implies opening up land along the 413 route for development, resulting in more sprawl and more commuters. There are more sustainable and less expensive ways of solving traffic gridlock and housing shortages, such as building up and within city/town boundaries where infrastructure already exists, public transit is more economical, and cycling and walking are feasible. Better use of Highway 407 by subsidizing the toll for big trucks is also a more sustainable way of dealing with traffic gridlock.

The construction of 413 can’t begin without a final plan, which can’t be completed until all environmental recommendations are in. So, Highway 413 is not a done deal. There is still time for sanity to prevail and for us to find more sustainable solutions to our traffic gridlock, housing shortage and economic growth.

Franca De Angelis

Mono, Ont.

