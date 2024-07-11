Letters to the Editor

Highway 413 – not a done deal

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Recently I received the 2024 Spring Update from our MPP, Sylvia Jones. It was no surprise that one of the items covered was Highway 413. Nor was it a surprise that it was a repetition of Doug Ford’s statement that the building of 413 would start in 2025. However, much as the Ford government would like us to believe that 413 is a done deal – it is not.

There is an agreement between the federal and provincial governments that the building of 413 can proceed only with strong environmental protections in place, on which both governments will collaborate. This agreement was reached following a Supreme Court of Canada opinion that the federal Impact Assessment Act was “unconstitutional in part.” On April 30, 2024, proposed updates to the Impact Assessment Act were tabled by the federal government as part of its budget implementation law, which means that the federal government can again designate 413 for Impact Assessment.

The federal government is particularly interested in Indigenous Treaty Rights, species at risk, navigable waters and migratory birds, which come under its jurisdiction and will be negatively affected by the construction of 413. Many of us living in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region are additionally concerned about cutting into the Greenbelt, wetlands, farmlands and green spaces that mitigate flooding, provide food and recreational space, and enable diversity.

Doug Ford’s stated objective for building the highway is to save people’s commuting time, but there is also reference to population and economic growth, which implies opening up land along the 413 route for development, resulting in more sprawl and more commuters. There are more sustainable and less expensive ways of solving traffic gridlock and housing shortages, such as building up and within city/town boundaries where infrastructure already exists, public transit is more economical, and cycling and walking are feasible. Better use of Highway 407 by subsidizing the toll for big trucks is also a more sustainable way of dealing with traffic gridlock.

The construction of 413 can’t begin without a final plan, which can’t be completed until all environmental recommendations are in. So, Highway 413 is not a done deal. There is still time for sanity to prevail and for us to find more sustainable solutions to our traffic gridlock, housing shortage and economic growth.

Franca De Angelis

Mono, Ont.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Former NHL pros to face off in annual Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski Pro hockey players will be lacing up their skates for the third annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon. Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, ...

Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association to host hands-on clinic for junior plow enthusiasts

By Sam Odrowski An educational event to help young people learn about plowing or enhance their existing skills is coming to the region. The Junior ...

Equipment failure closes Tony Rose pool

By JAMES MATTHEWS A crucial piece of equipment’s failure at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre has led Orangeville to consider the pool’s future. A ...

Quality food, entertainment and family-friendly fun coming to 15th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski There will be no shortage of delicious food available to residents of Dufferin County and the surrounding area next weekend. The 15th ...

Resident takes council to task for infrastructure failures

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident gives town council a failing grade when it comes to the management of municipal facilities. Fead Street ...

Orangeville council takes stock of ‘tsunami of asset depletion’

By JAMES MATTHEWS Effective asset management is investing in the right municipal infrastructure at the correct time. And Orangeville has taken another step toward more ...