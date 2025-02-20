Health care in Ontario

February 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dear Sir,

Health Care issues are always pertinent in Ontario elections. They should be top of mind for this election.

Having been in primary care for almost 50 years, I have seen profound changes in what good healthcare can do for people. However, our way of delivering these services has simply not kept up. Yes, the pandemic was a big factor but that was years ago now.

Access to primary care is bad with millions of Ontarians unable to find a family doctor. Yes, there has been a plan announced to help improve access, but how long will that take?

Where is a plan to improve access to specialists? Specialty consultations can take months to organize. Many referrals are simply rejected because of long waiting lists. I have never felt the situation be so bad.

Although Orangeville will soon have its own MRI, access to advanced diagnostics has been poor as well resulting in delay of care, delay of consultations and delay of appropriate procedures.

Where are we going? I have no confidence that our current government has the will to strengthen our public health care system.

Constantine Mallin, MD

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)