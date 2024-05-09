Headwaters shares vision for future with Orangeville council

May 9, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre wants you to be part of health care in the community.

Kim Delahunt, the hospital’s president and CEO, provided a rundown of priorities and recent successes to Orangeville council when it met on April 29.

The hospital recently launched its new five-year strategic plan. But Delahunt said the vision of one community caring together hasn’t changed.

“Really proud of the engagement that we completed,” she said. “There were almost 3,000 individual voices and inputs that informed this plan.”

One of the proudest achievements of the health care facility is it’s having been accredited with exemplary standing. Accreditation is a week-long process that includes inspections of all wards and floors at the hospital.

The status is good for three to five years, she said.

“It is the highest achievement which can assure members of the public and all of our constituents that our hospital has the highest standards in place,” Delahunt said.

Headwaters launched its Clinical Priority Plan in 2023. It’s an action plan that outlines a number of focus areas for the following five years. It basically lays the foundation for strategic directions into the future.

About that future, Delahunt said Headwaters will continue its People Strategy Plan to recruit, retain, and develop hospital staff. There will be a continued focus on improving surgical wait times and being a data-informed organization.

Headwaters will continue its attention on its financial position and its physician recruitment task force.

“There is lots on the horizon for the hospital and our team,” she said.

The new on-site MRI equipment is expected to be operational early next year.

The Master Plan and Program look at the footprint needed for the hospital to be able to accommodate future population growth and meet its health care demands.

That will support the administration’s future submissions to the provincial government for funding for capital projects.

“It will support our hospital’s expansion and growth in the future, ensuring that we have the right space and services, ready to serve anyone that walks through our doors at the hospital,” Delahunt said.

Councillor Joe Andrews said it is wonderful to see the hospital has a new geriatric physician. The town’s demographics are aging and it’s good to see the hospital responding to that.

He asked about parking at the facility and plans for improvements.

Delahunt said the existing parking lots will be resurfaced and the staff overflow lot on the grass will be developed.

“That is underway as we speak,” she said.

