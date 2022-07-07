Headwaters making changes to oncology services

July 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) outpatient oncology program will be undergoing major changes as of August 1.

Headwaters announced in a press release on Wednesday (July 6) that a number of their delivery of care services for oncology patients would be moving to the William Osler Health System (Osler).

“With these changes, we will be able to increase access to intravenous chemotherapy treatment at Headwaters and be able to see more patients in our local community,” said Catherine Cotton, interim vice president of patient experience and health integration.

The changes to the outpatient oncology program will see oncologist visits scheduled at Osler for patients who become unwell during treatment and need to see their oncologist for care management, patients who have completed the chemotherapy treatment portion and are receiving follow-up care, and patients undergoing chemotherapy cycles having tumor site expertise check-ins.

“We appreciate that this news may be difficult for some of our patients, families, and caregivers. Seeing an oncologist in person at Headwaters has been our process for some time. We also recognize that travel to Osler may be a challenge for some people. Whenever possible, we will do our best to work with you and arrange for virtual visit options,” said Cotton.

Headwaters added that the changes will give patients access to additional services such as research trials, a survivorship clinic, other clinical services including dietitians, social workers, and cardio-oncology clinics.

Despite the changes, Headwaters urged that the outpatient oncology program at the local hospital will remain open with all intravenous chemotherapy treatment continuing as is. Newly diagnosed patients will also continue to have their initial consultation with their oncologist at Osler.

Headwaters said there will be no staffing impacts as a result of the changes.

“Our staff will continue to work together in partnership with our patients, families, and caregivers along the step of their cancer journey,” said Cotton.

Readers Comments (0)