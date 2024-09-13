Headwaters Health Care Centre to hold Teddy Bear Clinic

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Families, children and community members are invited to an upcoming educational event at the Headwaters Health Care Centre.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 21, the hospital, located at 100 Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville, will host its annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is billed as a carnival-style event where children can bring their teddy bears or stuffed animals to the hospital to receive care, diagnosis, and treatment from real doctors and health care providers.

This gives children a chance to learn about what happens at a hospital visit in a way that’s educational and fun. Children will also get to learn about first responders as the Dufferin County Paramedic Service, OPP Dufferin Detachment, and Orangeville Fire will all have representatives at the clinic.

“This year, participants can experience an expanded Teddy Bear Clinic including Teddy Stretch and Teddy Nutrition, in addition to Teddy Diagnostic Imaging, Teddy Pharmacy and Teddy Treatment,” said Headwaters Health Care Centre communications specialist Valerie Lam-Bentley in a statement.

There is no charge to register for the Teddy Bear Clinic event, and those interested in attending can register at the following link until 11:30 p.m. on September 18: headwatershealth.ca/teddybear.

Attendees can purchase add-ons to the Teddy Bear Clinic experience; all funds raised from this will be used to improve children’s experiences at the Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Add-ons include an official Headwaters Health Care Centre teddy bear, a Teddy Bear Clinic t-shirt, and a barbeque lunch. These add-ons can also be purchased at the event.

Juliann McArthur, Manager of Patient Experience at the Headwaters Health Care Centre, said patient experience is so important for children.

“Giving kids a chance to experience what it’s like to visit Headwaters for an emergency can help reduce anxiety and increase their familiarity with their health care among friendly faces of Headwaters’ health care team,” said McAthur. “The Teddy Bear Clinic also gives children inspiration for a career in healthcare, and a chance to meet real doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.”

Annette Jones, Vice President of Patient Experience for the hospital, said it’s important to host events like the Teddy Bear Clinic as there’s a growing number of young families in Dufferin and Caledon.

“Community events like Headwaters’ Teddy Bear Clinic help to grow our children’s patient experience program and prepare children and parents for ‘what if’ health emergencies from their local hospital,” said Jones. “On behalf of Headwaters Health Care Centre, I wish to also thank our generous community partners and donors for their support to help make the Teddy Bear Clinic another successful annual event.”

